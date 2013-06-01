Classic Country Radio

It's gonna be a fantastic free Friday here on today's Country Roads Show! Tune in, beginning at 3pm, as the Gabb takes us down the highways and byways with all the best country music of all-time, and has not one, not two, but THREE chances for you to get In For The Win! Yes, three prizes to be given away, all during today's Country Roads Show! We'll finish up 2016 in grand fashion, from 3-6, on another edition of the Country Roads Show - don't miss it! ... See MoreSee Less

BUCKS BRAUN’S BOP REPORT – WEEK OF DECEMBER 25-DECEMBER 31



• Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers will be back on the road next week, with a three-day swing through Bloomingdale, GA; Naples, FL; and Ft. Myers, FL.



• The musical version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is in its last days at LaComedia Dinner Theater, Springboro - through Saturday.



• Today, the Miami Valley Freeze, a high school hockey tournament, begins at Hobart Arena in Troy, and continues through New Year’s Eve.



• Riverscape’s ice rink has a New Year’s Eve skate, beginning at 11am in downtown Dayton; and the rink will be open for the first skate of 2017, Sunday at 1pm.



• “Gone With The Wind” is on the big screen at the historic Plaza Theater in Miamisburg, Friday at 6:30pm, then Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 and 5:30pm.



• The Harlem Globetrotters bring their great show to the Nutter Center, on Saturday afternoon at 2.



• Take a hike on New Year’s Day, led by a ranger at Caesar Creek State Park. It leaves from the Nature Center Sunday at 1pm, and covers three miles. Follow the signs off Rt. 73, just east of Waynesville.



• Laurel Mountain Bluegrass is the featured band at the first bluegrass jam of the year, Sunday at 2, at the Tipp City American Legion Post, 377 N. Third St.



• Next Monday, January 2nd, Sabina has a community blood drive, from 3-7pm, at the Fire House.



• And there is still time to see some holiday lights! Clifton Mill remains open at 6pm nightly through Saturday night; Carillon Historical Park’s Tree of Light is nightly at 5, through Friday; Whispering Christmas, 6pm nightly through New Year’s Eve, at Ft. St. Clair, Eaton; Woodland Lights, 725 and McEwen in Washington Twp., at 6pm nightly through Friday; Light-Up Middletown, Smith Park, nightly at 6, through Saturday; and the Cincinnati Zoo’s Festival of Lights, and the Columbus Zoo Wild Lights are each open 6pm nightly through Saturday. ... See MoreSee Less

