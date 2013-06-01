Classic Country Radio

BUCKS BRAUN’S BOP REPORT – WEEK OF JANUARY 8-JANUARY 14



• Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers continue their 2017 tour close to home this Friday night at 7, as the opening act for this year’s Marysville Winter Bluegrass Series. It’s at the Burnside Christian Life Center at the First United Methodist Church, 207 Court St., downtown Marysville. Tickets online at Marysvillewinterbluegrass.com. Then, Saturday night, the guys star at the "Kentucky Friends of Bluegrass" concert, 7pm, in Clay City, KY.



• Friday through Monday, Young’s Jersey Dairy’s 148th Birthday Party happens! Lots of family specials throughout the farm; US 68, one mile north of Yellow Springs



• The weekend’s feature at the Plaza Theater in Miamisburg, is Monty Python and The Holy Grail; Friday night at 7 and 9; and Saturday at 3pm, 5:05pm, 7:10pm, and 9:15pm. Then Sunday, it’s live theater at the Plaza, with “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”, at 7pm! ... See MoreSee Less

Photo