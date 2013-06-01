Classic Country Radio Happy Valentine’s Day from Classic Country Radio! Tune in each weekday morning through February 10th and participate in our Love Is In the Air Contest! We’ll award a lucky listener a box of delicious Friesinger’s Fine Chocolates each weekday and you’ll also be entered to win our Grand Prize drawing for a chance to win an evening at La Comedia Dinner Theatre a huge box of Friesinger's Fine Chocolates, flowers from Wicklines Florist, Garden Center & Landscaping, and more! We’ll be announcing the winner on Monday, February 13th, at 10 A.M.! ... See MoreSee Less Photo

Classic Country Radio Happy Valentine’s Day from Classic Country Radio! Tune in each weekday morning through February 10th and participate in our Love Is In the Air Contest! We’ll award a lucky listener a box of delicious Friesinger’s Fine Chocolates each weekday and you’ll also be entered to win our Grand Prize drawing for a chance to win an evening at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, a huge box of Friesinger's Fine Chocolates, flowers from Wicklines Florist, Garden Center & Landscaping, and more! We’ll be announcing the winner on Monday, February 13th, at 10 A.M.! ... See MoreSee Less Photo