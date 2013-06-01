Classic Country Radio Tune in this tonight for our Greene County Game of the Week. We will be in Fairborn as the Fairborn High School Skyhawks host the Sidney High School Yellow Jackets.The pregame show, with Roy Hatfield, will begin at 7:15 with the tip off following shortly after. ... See MoreSee Less

Classic Country Radio What time is it?? It's almost Merle O'clock! Each and every weekday afternoon, right around 4:20, the Gabb spins a good one from the one and only Merle Haggard, in a segment we call "Mandatory Merle"! For today - a great Haggard song that was #1 45 years ago today, in 1972. Tune in for another edition of Mandatory Merle, on the Country Roads Show, comin' right up! ... See MoreSee Less Photo