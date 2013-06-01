Classic Country Radio

From Joe Mullins:

I'm so thankful that so many folks in the Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers family got to enjoy the acquaintance of my father-in-law Carl Ray Carpenter. He was one-of-a-kind and I loved him so very much.



After a tough battle with cancer, his homegoing was early this morning, January 24. I have been blessed to be part of his family for over 30 years so far. My loving wife Tammy provided his care around-the-clock the past several weeks.



He was a tough, old, Tennessee truck driver who taught me how to drive a bus in 1992. He really knew how to navigate the highways and haul freight or musicians, as long as you wanted to get their fast, but safely. He drove the Radio Ramblers from January of 2011 until the end of the summer season in 2014.



He also was a dedicated volunteer at the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival since the start. He even helped my Dad behind the scenes at bluegrass festivals back in the 80s and early 90s. At the Roberts Centre, he was part of the security team, helped with backstage parking, coffee tasting, and loved passing out hugs to all the gals. He even served as a backstage podiatrist for Rhonda Vincent one night!



Thanks everyone for keeping our family in prayer. Me and the guys will provide music for his services Thursday night and be back on the road Friday for a busy weekend. Carl Ray wouldn't have had it any other way.



See his obituary online at www.anderson-funeral.com/m/obituaries/Carl-Carpenter-5/Memories.

